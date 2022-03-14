Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 142,010 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 28,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

