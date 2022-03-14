Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $182.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.44 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

