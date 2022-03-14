Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $74.07 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

