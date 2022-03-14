Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Equity Residential by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Equity Residential by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,336,000 after buying an additional 447,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $13,305,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $86.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.59.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

