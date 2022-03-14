Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDRV opened at $41.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.23. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $57.71.

