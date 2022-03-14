Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 407,189 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after acquiring an additional 302,755 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,221,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $106.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.84 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

