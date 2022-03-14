Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KRKNF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,042. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

About Kraken Robotics (Get Rating)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.