Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KRKNF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,042. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.
About Kraken Robotics (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kraken Robotics (KRKNF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.