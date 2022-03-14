Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the February 13th total of 248,500 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.
NASDAQ LAKE traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.20. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,529. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $141.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.12.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAKE. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)
Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.