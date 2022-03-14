Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the February 13th total of 248,500 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

NASDAQ LAKE traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.20. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,529. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $141.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 698,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth about $10,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 217.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 154,589 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 153,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAKE. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.