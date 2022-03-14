Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 781 ($10.23) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.96) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 711.86 ($9.33).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 399.40 ($5.23) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £974.58 million and a P/E ratio of -20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 503.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 539.11. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 725 ($9.50).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.80%.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($566,690.61).

About Lancashire (Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.