Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LTRN stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. Lantern Pharma has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 177.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 15.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

