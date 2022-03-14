Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWIM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Latham Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 323,851 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Latham Group by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.