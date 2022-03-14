Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SWIM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.
Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.