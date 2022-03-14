Latitude Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,685,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,895,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after acquiring an additional 737,881 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,714,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,620,000 after acquiring an additional 143,017 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,345,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,600,000 after acquiring an additional 51,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,063,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $25.25 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72.

