Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

ALL stock opened at $123.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.35. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

