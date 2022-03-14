Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,084 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $165,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HBI opened at $15.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

