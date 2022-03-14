Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 839 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,882 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,244,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,447,000 after purchasing an additional 773,063 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,618,000 after purchasing an additional 703,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 885,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after purchasing an additional 497,875 shares in the last quarter.

COMT stock opened at $40.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.95. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $45.51.

