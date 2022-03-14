Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lazard in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

