LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $115.04 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

