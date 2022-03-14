Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LEAT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.50. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102. The company has a market capitalization of $158.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. Leatt has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $38.00.
Leatt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leatt (LEAT)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.