Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LEAT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.50. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102. The company has a market capitalization of $158.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. Leatt has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

