LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $12.33 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $296,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $549,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,389.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

