LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Credit Suisse Group

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of LZ opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $296,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $71,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,389 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at $79,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

