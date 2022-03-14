Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.99

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 3965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

LMND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lemonade by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,451,000 after purchasing an additional 596,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lemonade by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,953,000 after buying an additional 520,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lemonade by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,511,000 after buying an additional 128,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

