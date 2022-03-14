LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $31,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LGI Homes by 53.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 26.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGIH stock opened at $118.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.83 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.