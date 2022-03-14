Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LTH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Shares of LTH stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,551,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Life Time Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.