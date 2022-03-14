Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LTH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.
Shares of LTH stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.37.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,551,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.
Life Time Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.