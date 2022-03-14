Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 47,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,438,077 shares.The stock last traded at $20.86 and had previously closed at $21.11.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 79.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 42.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

