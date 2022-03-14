Limeade Inc (ASX:LME) Insider Deven Billimoria Buys 60,000 Shares

Limeade Inc (ASX:LME – Get Rating) insider Deven Billimoria acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$20,100.00 ($14,671.53).
Deven Billimoria also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Deven Billimoria purchased 70,792 shares of Limeade stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,547.00 ($19,377.37).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.
