Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Limestone Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Limestone Bancorp to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $19.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.72. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMST. Raymond James boosted their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMST. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.