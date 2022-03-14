Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $19.20. 8,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
LMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Limestone Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.
