Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Lake Street Capital

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $230.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -130.43%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $132,040.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Limoneira by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Limoneira by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

