Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Cut to C$83.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$83.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LIMAF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Linamar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of LIMAF opened at $40.21 on Thursday. Linamar has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $69.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.65.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

