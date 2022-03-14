Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,787 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,662 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 134.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 29.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,630,000 after acquiring an additional 314,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NEO opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -144.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEO. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

