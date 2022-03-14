Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 438 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 123,429 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after acquiring an additional 413,017 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 772,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 686,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,460,000 after acquiring an additional 58,382 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($81.52) to €82.00 ($89.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($73.91) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.24.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $55.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

