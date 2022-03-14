Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.92.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (Get Rating)
–
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.