Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (Get Rating)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

