Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 41.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 234,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after buying an additional 173,811 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NYSE:NMR opened at $4.15 on Monday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura (Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.