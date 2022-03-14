Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $1,901,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 15,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.39.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $291.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.21 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.10.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

