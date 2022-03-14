Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €335.00 by UBS Group

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) has been given a €335.00 ($364.13) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($351.09) price objective on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($355.43) price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($326.09) price target on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €294.85 ($320.49).

LIN stock traded up €1.70 ($1.85) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €258.40 ($280.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €274.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €276.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49. Linde has a 1 year low of €204.80 ($222.61) and a 1 year high of €309.35 ($336.25). The stock has a market cap of $131.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

