Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 32.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $146.69 on Monday. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.
About Lindsay (Get Rating)
Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lindsay (LNN)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.