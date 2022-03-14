Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 32.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $146.69 on Monday. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.92.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

