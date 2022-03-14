Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Rating Reiterated by Dawson James

Dawson James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LCTX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.42.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. Analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. State Street Corp increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,398,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 838,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.