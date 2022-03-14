Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 1,305.13%.

NASDAQ LGVN opened at $6.70 on Monday. Longeveron has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.87 million and a PE ratio of -7.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the second quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Longeveron by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Longeveron by 272.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Longeveron in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Longeveron (Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.