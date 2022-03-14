Loop Capital Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.83.
Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $61.50.
Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
