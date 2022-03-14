Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 694.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 368,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 322,152 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 807.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 83,450 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KRG stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

