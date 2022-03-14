Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $65.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.88 and a 12-month high of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.24.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.