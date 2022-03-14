Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX stock opened at $136.34 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.07 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.59. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

