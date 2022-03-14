Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.14 Million in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $167,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,135 shares of company stock worth $9,574,314. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

SITM stock opened at $187.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.87. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $341.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

