Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CDK Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CDK Global by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,982,000 after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,818,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,454,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

CDK stock opened at $47.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

