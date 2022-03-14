LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,717 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,771 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth $3,805,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 117.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 156,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares during the period. Finally, H Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harley-Davidson (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.