LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 259,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $30.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.87. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 40.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.55%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.