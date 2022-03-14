LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,536 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,212,000. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth approximately $8,576,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.44 and a beta of 0.84. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

