LPL Financial LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,641.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 315.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,311.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,462.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,500.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,057.53 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.