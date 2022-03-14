LPL Financial LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CNX Resources by 154.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $18.31 on Monday. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.