LPL Financial LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $918,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 8.1% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,133,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $141.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.87. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $509,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,022 shares of company stock valued at $49,335,328 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

